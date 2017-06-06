WBIR
Mini Seafood Ceviche Tacos with Jicama Shell

Mini Seafood Ceviche Tacos

Ingredients:

 English cucumber ½, peeled seeded and coarsely chopped

 Roma tomato, 2 seeded and coarsely chopped

 Large red pepper, ½ finely chopped

 Purple onion small, ½ finely chopped

Jalapeño or Serrano pepper, one finely chopped or to taste

 Garlic, 2 cloves shredded on a micro planer

 Cilantro, 3 Tbsp. finely chopped

 Kosher salt, 1 tsp or to taste

 Pepper, 1/2 tsp or to taste

 Rice wine vinegar, 1 tsp

 Limes, 2 juiced or more to taste

 Lemon, ½ juiced or more to taste

 Cayenne pepper, optional to taste

 Shrimp, 1 lb, fresh, cleaned and deveined and chopped

 Fish filet, mahi mahi or red snapper or other firm fish, 6 oz., chopped

 3-4 Jicama roots (depending on size), sliced thinly *(Best to use a mandolin for this so you get extra thin slices that are more pliable)

 2 Avocados, peeled and chopped

 Additional cilantro and lime to garnish, if desired

Directions:

Combine first 15 (all ingredients but Jicama and Avocado) ingredients in glass bowl, blend and chill for 2-3 hours.Stir every hour or so.  Taste and add any additional citrus and/or salt and pepper needed.Now, for your Jicama.  For best results, I microwave the jicama slices for 25 seconds then wrap them in damp paper towels until they are cooled.  This makes them much more pliable and won’t break on you.Using a slotted spoon, to avoid having to much juice in your taco, place a couple of tablespoons of the Seafood Ceviche in the Jicama Shell, top with the chopped avocado.  Top it with some additional lime juice and a little cilantro, if desired!  Serve immediately and have a napkin ready!

