Mini Seafood Ceviche Tacos with Jicama Shell

(Photo: Franklin, Rebecca)

Ingredients:

English cucumber ½, peeled seeded and coarsely chopped

Roma tomato, 2 seeded and coarsely chopped

Large red pepper, ½ finely chopped

Purple onion small, ½ finely chopped

Jalapeño or Serrano pepper, one finely chopped or to taste

Garlic, 2 cloves shredded on a micro planer

Cilantro, 3 Tbsp. finely chopped

Kosher salt, 1 tsp or to taste

Pepper, 1/2 tsp or to taste

Rice wine vinegar, 1 tsp

Limes, 2 juiced or more to taste

Lemon, ½ juiced or more to taste

Cayenne pepper, optional to taste

Shrimp, 1 lb, fresh, cleaned and deveined and chopped

Fish filet, mahi mahi or red snapper or other firm fish, 6 oz., chopped

3-4 Jicama roots (depending on size), sliced thinly *(Best to use a mandolin for this so you get extra thin slices that are more pliable)

2 Avocados, peeled and chopped

Additional cilantro and lime to garnish, if desired

Directions:

Combine first 15 (all ingredients but Jicama and Avocado) ingredients in glass bowl, blend and chill for 2-3 hours.Stir every hour or so. Taste and add any additional citrus and/or salt and pepper needed.Now, for your Jicama. For best results, I microwave the jicama slices for 25 seconds then wrap them in damp paper towels until they are cooled. This makes them much more pliable and won’t break on you.Using a slotted spoon, to avoid having to much juice in your taco, place a couple of tablespoons of the Seafood Ceviche in the Jicama Shell, top with the chopped avocado. Top it with some additional lime juice and a little cilantro, if desired! Serve immediately and have a napkin ready!

Presented by: Recipe Realities

Date: 6/6/17

© 2017 WBIR.COM