Mini Seafood Ceviche Tacos with Jicama Shell

Ingredients:
English cucumber ½, peeled seeded and coarsely chopped
Roma tomato, 2 seeded and coarsely chopped
Large red pepper, ½ finely chopped
Purple onion small, ½ finely chopped
Jalapeño or Serrano pepper, one finely chopped or to taste
Garlic, 2 cloves shredded on a micro planer
Cilantro, 3 Tbsp. finely chopped
Kosher salt, 1 tsp or to taste
Pepper, 1/2 tsp or to taste
Rice wine vinegar, 1 tsp
Limes, 2 juiced or more to taste
Lemon, ½ juiced or more to taste
Cayenne pepper, optional to taste
Shrimp, 1 lb, fresh, cleaned and deveined and chopped
Fish filet, mahi mahi or red snapper or other firm fish, 6 oz., chopped
3-4 Jicama roots (depending on size), sliced thinly *(Best to use a mandolin for this so you get extra thin slices that are more pliable)
2 Avocados, peeled and chopped
Additional cilantro and lime to garnish, if desired
Directions:
Combine first 15 (all ingredients but Jicama and Avocado) ingredients in glass bowl, blend and chill for 2-3 hours.Stir every hour or so. Taste and add any additional citrus and/or salt and pepper needed.Now, for your Jicama. For best results, I microwave the jicama slices for 25 seconds then wrap them in damp paper towels until they are cooled. This makes them much more pliable and won’t break on you.Using a slotted spoon, to avoid having to much juice in your taco, place a couple of tablespoons of the Seafood Ceviche in the Jicama Shell, top with the chopped avocado. Top it with some additional lime juice and a little cilantro, if desired! Serve immediately and have a napkin ready!
Presented by: Recipe Realities
Date: 6/6/17
