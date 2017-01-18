Miss Olivia's Hot Cinnamon Apple drink

Hot Cinnamon Apple Drink
Bring one cup per serving of apple juice to boil Add one tablespoon cinnamon syrup to bottom of each cup
Pour Apple juice into cup Top with whipped cream Drizzle with caramel syrup Serve immediately
Cinnamon Syrup
1/2 cup sugar
1/2 cup brown sugar
2 tablespoons all purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
1 cup water
1 teaspoon vanilla
Directions:
Combine all ingredients except vanilla in a medium size heavy saucepan. Cook over medium heat until full boil, stirring constantly. Cook until thickened and smooth. Remove from heat. Stir in vanilla.
