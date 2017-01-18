Miss Olivia's Hot Cinnamon Apple drink

Miss Olivia shares a recipe for hot cinnamon syrup--perfect for use in a hot apple juice drink. (Photo: Erickson, Melissa)

Hot Cinnamon Apple Drink

Bring one cup per serving of apple juice to boil Add one tablespoon cinnamon syrup to bottom of each cup



Pour Apple juice into cup Top with whipped cream Drizzle with caramel syrup Serve immediately

Cinnamon Syrup

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup brown sugar

2 tablespoons all purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1 cup water

1 teaspoon vanilla

Directions:

Combine all ingredients except vanilla in a medium size heavy saucepan. Cook over medium heat until full boil, stirring constantly. Cook until thickened and smooth. Remove from heat. Stir in vanilla.

