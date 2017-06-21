WBIR
Miss Olivia's Seven layer appetizer

Miss Olivia shares a recipe for seven layer appetizer.

WBIR 6:34 PM. EDT June 21, 2017

Miss Olivia's Seven layer appetizer

Ingredients:
1 package Pillsbury crescent roll dough sheet Bake as directed on package and cool completely
3/4 - 1   cup mayonnaise
5 cups torn salad greens
1/3 cup baby peas, blanched, drained and cooled completely
1/2 cup finely chopped red onion
1 cup diced cucumbers
1 cup diced tomatoes
5 slices crisp bacon, crumbled
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Directions: 
 
Spread mayonnaise evenly over surface of the crust.
 
Scatter remaining ingredients evenly over in the order given.  Cover and refrigerate until serving time.  Do not prepare more than two hours in advance.
 

