Miss Olivia's Vegetarian Pizza recipe

Miss Olivia shares a recipe for a Veggie Pizza perfect for using those home grown vegetables of your choice.July 5, 2017, 4pm

WBIR 6:17 PM. EDT July 05, 2017

Vegetarian pizza

Sauce Ingredients:

1 can diced tomatoes, flavor of your choice
1/4 cup water
1 teaspoon sugar
1 teaspoon olive oil
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon Italian herb seasonings

Directions:

Bring to boil.  Reduce heat and simmer until thickened slightly. Blend until smooth in a food processor if desired.

Spread on a par baked pizza crust.

Top with thinly sliced vegetables of your choice.  Drizzle with additional oil.  Bake until cheese is,melted and slightly browned.

Miss Olivia's Table is located at 1108 W Broadway Avenue in Maryville, phone is (865) 983-7711.
 

