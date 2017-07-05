Miss Olivia's Vegetarian Pizza recipe

Vegetarian pizza
Sauce Ingredients:
1 can diced tomatoes, flavor of your choice
1/4 cup water
1 teaspoon sugar
1 teaspoon olive oil
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon Italian herb seasonings
Directions:
Bring to boil. Reduce heat and simmer until thickened slightly. Blend until smooth in a food processor if desired.
Spread on a par baked pizza crust.
Top with thinly sliced vegetables of your choice. Drizzle with additional oil. Bake until cheese is,melted and slightly browned.
