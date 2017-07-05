Miss Olivia's Vegetarian Pizza recipe

Miss Olivia's Table is located at 1108 W Broadway Avenue in Maryville, phone is (865) 983-7711.

Vegetarian pizza

Sauce Ingredients:

1 can diced tomatoes, flavor of your choice

1/4 cup water

1 teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon olive oil

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon Italian herb seasonings

Directions:

Bring to boil. Reduce heat and simmer until thickened slightly. Blend until smooth in a food processor if desired.

Spread on a par baked pizza crust.

Top with thinly sliced vegetables of your choice. Drizzle with additional oil. Bake until cheese is,melted and slightly browned.

