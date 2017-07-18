Missing Fla. man has Gatlinburg ties

Phillip Andrew Wood (Photo: WBIR)

GATLINBURG - The Sevier County Sheriff's Office has said a missing man from Florida has family ties to Gatlinburg.

Phillip Andrew Wood was last seen at 4:45 a.m. Sunday, July 16, in the living room of his home in Navarre, Fla.

Wood used to live in Gatlinburg, where some family members still live.

Any contact with the vehicle or Mr. Wood should be reported to your local law enforcement agency immediately.

Wood is described as about 5'10", 250 pounds, short gray or salt and pepper hair, with blue eyes. He drives a 2007 White Honda Civic 4-door with a Florida tag: GSIR63.

