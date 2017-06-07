Missing horse found after 5 days on the run in Cherokee National Forest

Susie, a 5-year-old Chestnut Tennessee Walker mare, has been found safely. (Photo: WBIR)

MONROE COUNTY - A 5-year-old horse that went missing on Saturday has been found.

Katie Webb and Jonathan Guenther of Vonore said Katie was riding Susie, a 5-year-old Chestnut Tennessee Walker mare, in the Citico area of the forest when Susie got spooked, threw Katie from her and took off in the Cherokee National Forest.

Webb posted to Facebook Thursday afternoon saying her horse, Katie, was found and is okay. She posted a picture her neighbor took and said her horse was found tangled up with a tree.

