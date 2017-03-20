Missing man, 88, sought by Loudon County authorities

Photo: Loudon County Sheriff's Office

Loudon County authorities are looking for an 88-year-old man who last was seen Monday morning.

Judson Wood was driving a 2012 Ford Focus four-door. It has license plate A0587L. The car has damage to the passenger side rear door and fender.

Wood is 5 feet, 11 inches and weighs about 175 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair.

He was last seen about 8 a.m. Monday at his home on Erie Road in Loudon County, according to the Loudon County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Loudon County E-911 at 865-458-9081.

