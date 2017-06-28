Missing Texas teen found safe in Sevierville

Andrew Brian Akers. Photo courtesy Brewster County, Texas Sheriff's Office.

A 15-year-old West Texas girl who was the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found safe in Sevierville nearly a week after she was reported missing.

According to the Brewster County (Texas) Sheriff's Office, Stormie Clemmer was last seen in Alpine, Texas on June 22.

The sheriff's office said Clemmer was with 20-year-old Andrew Brian Akers.

The two were found in Sevierville Wednesday night. The Brewster County Sheriff's Office said Akers is currently in the custody of the Sevierville Police Department, and officials are working to extradite him back to Texas.

