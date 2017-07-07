WBIR
Close

Missing woman's body recovered at Cummins Falls

A Sale Creek mom who was found dead Thursday at a popular state park in middle Tennessee was part of the search party for a missing grandmother.

WSMV , WBIR 8:05 PM. EDT July 07, 2017

COOKEVILLE, TENN. - The body of a woman who went missing at Cummins Falls State Park was recovered Friday afternoon.

Peggy McDaniel, 73, went missing Wednesday after water rose quickly, trapping dozens of people.

Jackson County officials and McDaniel’s family made the announcement at a press conference Friday evening.

Thursday, the body of Lisa Michelle Tufts-Hillian was also found at Cummins Falls. Officials said she had heard about the search for McDaniel and wanted to help.

WSMV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories