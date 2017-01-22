Mission to build 5 tiny homes in 6 days wraps up

Incredible Tiny Homes wraps up their mission to build 5 tiny homes in 6 days.

HAMBLEN COUNTY - A mission to build five tiny homes in six days wrapped up on Sunday in Morristown.

Incredible Tiny Homes began building the homes last Monday with the help of future tiny homeowners.

The homeowners had little-to-no construction experience, but after 70 to 80 hours of work over the last 6 days they are finally putting the finishing touches on their houses.

"The greatest part, I think, is actually accomplishing what we set out to do. Nobody thought we could build 5 homes in 6 days," Randy Jones, owner of Incredible Tiny Homes said.

It was a lofty goal, but Jones said the dedicated group made it possible.



Philip Newby and his wife Bobbie are working on completing their 175 square foot tiny home. They have just a few final touches left and will leave to visit family in Alabama in the morning.

"It gives us mobility and independence, and we don't have to rely on other people," Newby said.



"Everybody that comes here has a story. They don't have a lot of money and they want to have security," Jones said. He started Incredible Tiny Homes a little more than two years ago with the goal to make some money. He'd fallen on hard times after losing everything but he still had his two hands and the drive to turn things around.

But now, his Tiny Home movement is about a lot more than just making a living.

"To me it's about a dream. It's about a reason to get out of bed. When you've got this many people around you and you're affecting this many people, it's overpowering the dollar signs," Jones said.

Three of the five homes were completed by Sunday. The other two have minor details that still need to be finished but should be done in day or two.

The Incredible Tiny Homes crew will have one week to rest. By next Sunday they'll be back at work, starting a new clinic to build three more homes.

