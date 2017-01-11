Money raised to name NICU room in ETCH after Emma Walker

KNOXVILLE - Friends and family of Emma Walker raised enough money to name a patient room in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital after the late Knoxville teen.
ETCH is naming one of the 44 private NICU rooms as a way to memorialize Walker, who died in November when officials say her ex-boyfriend shot through a window in her home she slept.
Walker’s dream was to become a NICU nurse. The 16-year-old girl was a junior at Central High School.
William Riley Gaul is charged with first-degree murder in Walker's death. His case is still before a grand jury.
