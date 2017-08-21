Monkey on the loose in North Knoxville

Photo courtesy Ron Merritt

Maybe the monkey got spooked by the pending Eclipse.

A small monkey was on the loose Monday afternoon after showing up at a house on Washington Pike in North Knoxville.

City animal control officers tried to catch it about 11 a.m. without luck. Neighbors say the animal, which was shaking, fled in trees near Teeple Street.

Tina Rolen, spokeswoman for Zoo Knoxville, said based on photos sent by 10News the animal appeared to be a Capuchin monkey.

And, no, the zoo isn't missing any of its animals.

Phyllis Grimes told 10News her friend Jackie Poore alerted her Monday morning after the monkey tried to get in her house by a screened-in door. They suspect it's someone's pet that got loose.

Grimes and Poore's boyfriend Ron Merritt took photos, which they shared with 10News.

"We don't know who it belongs to," Grimes said.

Two city animal control trucks arrived. They had nets -- no match for the monkey, Grimes said.

"It was in the dogwood tree and then when they tried to nab it, it ran off," she said.

Animal control officer Karen Pappas said the animal stayed in the trees, making it difficult for personnel to catch it.

If the owner has a permit, then the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency might be able to track that person down. But there's no telling because sometimes people keep exotic animals in Knoxville without telling authorities what they've got.

If it's spotted again, animal control officers will see what they can do, Pappas said.

"Obviously, it's gotten away from someone," she said.

© 2017 WBIR.COM