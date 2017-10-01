Monroe Co. Sheriff: Plane crash in Cherokee National Forest

TELLICO PLAINS - Monroe County Sheriff's Office says county units are on the way to the scene of a plane crash in the Cherokee National Forest.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Facebook page shared a post stating the crash happened near the fish hatchery on River Road in Tellico Plains.

Dispatch says crews are on their way to the scene now.

It's unknown at this time what kind of plane and whether or not there are injuries.

We have a crew on the way to the scene. We'll continue to bring you updates as we receive them.

© 2017 WBIR.COM