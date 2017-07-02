Monroe County authorities searching for missing teen

Monroe County authorities are looking for a teen that disappeared over the weekend.
According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, 18-year-old Kelsey Burnette was last seen walking around Etowah around 5:00 a.m. on July 1.
Authorities said she has strawberry blonde hair and was last seen wearing a pink shirt, shorts and black and red Chaco sandals.
Anyone with information about Burnette is asked to call 911 or McMinn E911 at (423) 745-3222.
