Monroe County Sheriff's Office looks for missing 16-year-old girl

Monroe County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 16-year-old girl who left home Thursday night.

According to a Facebook post from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, her name is Ällie Hinson and could be somewhere in the Knoxville area. She used to attend West High School.

Hinson is possibly driving a 2008 Honda Civic, according to Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says to contact them at (423) 442-3911 if anyone knows of Hinson's location.

© 2017 WBIR.COM