Monsignor Mankel, founding father of Diocese of Knoxville, dies at 81

Monsignor Francis Xavier Mankel (Photo: Custom)

KNOXVILLE - One of the founding fathers of the Diocese of Knoxville has died at the age of 81.

Bishop Richard F. Stika announced that Monsignor Francis Xavier Mankel died Wednesday after battling health issues in the past few months.

According to the Diocese, Monsignor Mankel, a Knoxville native, was instrumental in developing the solid foundation the Diocese of Knoxville when it was created in 1988. He was ordained a priest in the Diocese of Nashville in 1961.

Bishop Stika said Monsignor Mankel possessed a wealth of knowledge about the Catholic Church and its presence in East Tennessee, including the many people who make up the diocese.

“I would rely on him a lot, because I knew he would give me authentic feedback. But he also would give me the history. Even in his later years, at our senior leadership meetings, he always had something to say when I called upon him,” Bishop Stika said.

“He was very key in the formation of the diocese in making sure we were on a good foundation so that we could grow. A lot of the things we have now, the new high school, the new parishes, the new cathedral, the retreat center, everything is part of his wisdom of the ages,” Bishop Stika added.

“He was a true man of faith, a true priest, and he had a great love for priests. But he also was obedient to the Church,” Bishop Stika said, fondly recalling Monsignor Mankel. “I always enjoyed spending time with him. He was a giant, physically because he was a big guy, as well as a giant in the priesthood.”

Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Knoxville will celebrate a parish Mass for Monsignor Mankel on Monday, June 26 at 7 p.m. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m.

A Funeral Mass for Monsignor Mankel will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 27 at 2 p.m. at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Knoxville. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. Burial will be a private celebration limited to family and priests.

