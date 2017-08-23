More Money, More Problems: Why jackpot can turn lotto winners into losers

Photo: AP

Odds are none of our champagne wishes and caviar dreams came true after Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing.

The chances of hitting that grand prize are 1 in 292 million, so the odds certainly not in our favor.

But for some people the money and sudden fame can lead to disastrous results.

"There are people who've been killed, people who've been robbed, but there's other people who've done quite well,” explained psychologist Dr. Diana McCoy.



McCoy said players should think of this like a movie ticket - a chance to dream and get away from reality.



"If your happiness depends on the lottery, you are in big trouble because you are not going to win the lottery,” said McCoy.



Many people attribute the unluckily lives of lotto winners to a curse that comes with the jackpot, but McCoy said there's no such thing - it’s just inexperience.



"I think part of it, is you're dealing with low income people who aren't used to handling large amounts of money,” said McCoy.



Victims of the curse include Jeffery Dampier who won $20 million in 1996, and in 2005 he was kidnapped and murdered.



William "Bud" Post also ran into hard times after winning about $16 million in the late 80s. Then someone close to him hired a hit-man to try to kill him.



But Minneapolis winner Kerry says the key to winning is staying low key.



"It's not the money that makes you go bad. It's not the money that makes you do bad decisions. It's within the individual,” Kerry explained.



If you do get lucky and make some money, McCoy said there's one piece of advice that will help keep your sanity intact.



"So one of the best pieces of advice I've seen is - keep it to yourself,” she said.

Another tip to help out any winners out there - about 60 percent of lottery winners or more don't quit their jobs. McCoy said people who do quit their jobs might be unhappy or unsatisfied after giving up something that gave them an identity for so long.

