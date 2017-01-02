Families from the Democratic Republic of Congo and Sudan gather in the waiting room of the Bridge Refugee Services.

More refugees than ever before are now calling Knoxville home.

Bridge Refugee Services, the agency designated by the government to help refugees adjust to life in Knoxville, said the numbers are up 35 percent since 2014.

With a new administration coming into the White House this month, many advocates are concerned how the anti-refugee rhetoric in the campaign will play out in President-elect Donald Trump's policy.

However, Bridge Refugee Services executive director Drocella Mugorewera is hopeful for the future. She explained almost anyone who learns the stories of the refugees, vetted through a vigorous process to gain entry, will understand why we need to accept more in this country.

Bernard Nsegiyaremye, 23, is a refugee from Burundi who lives, works, and studies in Knoxville

Bernard's Journey

Based on his bright smile and bubbly personality upon meeting him, the average person couldn't begin to imagine what Bernard Nsegiyaremye has been through.

When he was in his second year of primary school in his native country of Burundi, Africa, his family was murdered.

"I was in danger of being killed. All my family: my parents, my siblings had been killed," Nsegiyaremye said in an interview with 10News. "So I had no option, no peace, to stay in my country."

Nsegiyaremye, 23, escaped to a refugee camp in Tanzania, where a family adopted him. He still lives with the family there today. They spent years seeking asylum in a more permanent country. In September of 2015, the office of Refugee Resettlement placed him in Knoxville.

"It's amazing to me," he said. "There's always miracles."

The Bridge helped him to acclimate to life in the U.S. though he says some things still baffle him. He works and attends school at Pellissippi State and he said he eventually would like to study medicine.

"The most thing {sic} I've enjoyed is that I'm free. Because I can work and nobody can stop me," Nsegiyaremye said. "And I can express my own opinion. I can say what I will like or I can study what I want and be peaceful. I enjoy it."

The Bridge Refugee Services operates out of St. Luke's United Methodist Church on Buffat Mill Road.

The Numbers

Mugorewera said Nsegiyaremye is one of 231 similar stories of persecution and hope that she's seen in 2016 in Knoxville alone. The Bridge also works in Chattanooga.

The Bridge said they are scheduled to settle another 245 refugees in Knoxville in 2017. If that number comes to fruition, it will be 44 percent increase since 2014.

The majority of the Knoxville refugees are from Iraq, followed by the Democratic Republic of Congo. However, Mugorewera said Knoxville's refugee population is very diverse, including Russians and Somalis.

"You can see the biggest {refugee} crisis recorded in the history of the world," Mugorewera said.

Mugorewera is a refugee herself. She was a member of the Rwandan parliament before being persecuted and forced into hiding.

Drocella said she's not concerned about what the future holds politically for refugees, despite the fact that Tennessee lawmakers are in the process of suing the federal government over refugee resettlement.

"According to the past and what America stands for, I'm not afraid that lawsuit will go through," she said.

She acknowledges that Trump's campaign rhetoric caused fear among people, but she feels confident America will continue to stand by their tradition of welcoming refugees in the future.

"I hope when he [Trump] gets in office, he will know about the numbers and contribution financially, socially and culturally the refugees are bringing to this country," Drocella said. "I think he will change his mind."

It's unclear how Trump will handle a growing population of people looking for safety in the U.S.

Trump has criticized how the federal government screens refugees, particularly from the middle east. After the terror attacks in San Bernardino, he suggested a ban on Muslims entering the country, but has since backtracked. The shooters in that attack were not refugees.

The White House responded with a #WelcomeRefugees campaign online, noting that refugees entering the United States go through the most rigorous screening of anyone entering the country.

The White House also said that of all global refugees, only 1 percent are allowed into the U.S.

Infographic: The Screening Process for Refugee Entry into the United States

Bar graph: Refugees resettled in Knoxville since 2014

