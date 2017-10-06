More than 90 UT Knoxville students to volunteer over fall break

- Photo by Kellie Crye Ward - 06.22.17 (Photo: Kellie Crye Ward, Custom)

KNOXVILLE - Nearly 100 UT Knoville students will travel to six cities this week to lend volunteer in populations in need during the Alternative Fall Break program offered through UT's Center for Leadership and Service.

The groups departed Thursday, Oct. 5, and will return on Sunday, Oct. 8.

"Since 1993, UT’s Alternative Break program has offered students the opportunity to spend their fall and spring breaks engaged in community service projects meant to increase their awareness of social issues and strengthen the communities served," UT Knoxville said in a release.

This year’s fall break service immersion experience involves serving today and tomorrow with Love Kitchen, the Wesley House, Keep Knoxville Beautiful, the Children’s Center, and the Harmony Family Center.

