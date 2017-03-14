More than a dozen flights cancelled at McGhee Tyson Airport

Officials are in the midst of a $110 million renovation to the airfield. (Photo: WBIR)

ALCOA - Several flights departing and arriving at McGhee Tyson Airport are canceled Tuesday due to winter storms in the Northeast.

The cancellations include Washington D.C., New York, Philadelphia, Detroit and Newark, N.J.

Nashville International Airport has had more 70 flight cancellations on Tuesday.

The winter storms have forced the cancellation of nearly 8,000 flights nationwide since Sunday.

FLIGHT TRACKER: Is your flight on time?

McGhee Tyson arrivals | McGhee Tyson departures

© 2017 WBIR.COM