'More Wags for Warriors' helps veterans, improves quality of life

Smoky Mountain Service Dogs (Photo: WBIR)

LENOIR CITY - The Smoky Mountain Service Dogs announced 'More Wags for Warriors' Monday morning.

The campaign represents how the funds raised will allow the organization to double the number of veterans helped per year. The goal is to further the organization's mission to enhance the physical and psychological quality of life for veterans with service-related disabilities.

Former U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Bradley Walker, an East Tennessee veteran and service dog recipient, spoke at the event about how he lost both of his legs during a military operation in Iraq in 2006 and got his life back because of Smoky Mountain Service Dogs. Walker received his service dog, Bella, in July 2014.

