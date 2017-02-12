WBIR
Morristown fire marshal killed in crash

WBIR 8:37 PM. EST February 12, 2017

The city of Morristown is mourning the loss of its fire marshal.

Morristown fire marshal Eual Noah Jr. died Saturday morning in a wreck, according to the Morristown Police Department.

According to the traffic report, Noah had been driving south on Walters Drive near Whiteside Drive before he hit a curb.

His truck continued over the shoulder of the road, hitting a mail box before running into a concrete bridge rail. The truck then went into the air before rolling onto a property and throwing Noah from the truck.

It's unclear if Noah had been wearing his seatbelt, but officers do no think drugs or alcohol were involved. 

 

 

 

