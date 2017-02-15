Morristown fire marshal laid to rest

Funeral procession for Morristown Fire Marshall Eual Noah Jr. (Photo: WBIR)

MORRISTOWN - The city of Morristown laid to rest a longtime member of the city's fire department on Wednesday.

Eual Noah Jr,. 57, the city's fire marshal, died in a car accident over the weekend. He served 28 years with the Morristown Fire Department, starting as a firefighter and working his way up.





Fire trucks and flags lined the route of a procession from the church to Jefferson Memorial Garden in Jefferson City on Wednesday for the burial.

Noah leaves behind his wife, two daughters, and several grandchildren. You can read his full obituary here.

