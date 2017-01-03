Morristown Hamblen Humane Society facing tough decisions with deadline looming

Morristown officials say they're working to make sure animals in the shelter aren't left without a home.

The dream of building a new shelter for animals in Hamblen County and Morristown has changed focus.

The humane society's leadership hoped to build that new facility, but say now they won't have the funds to pay for it to meet the deadline set by the city of Morristown to move out of their current building.

The city says the July 1 deadline was something both groups have known about for some time and that they want to help the shelter find a new home.

"It's disappointing honestly, we wanted to build a nice facility, nothing too extravagant. We just didn't have the money to do that,” said Humane Society board president Michael Bratton.



The facility has been in place since 1972 and city leaders agree it's time for a change



"That's where they've been ever since I've lived here and I've been here 44 years,” said Morristown Mayor Gary Chesney of the tenure of the shelter’s building at 300 Dice St.



The shelter doesn't pay to use the building, but does foot the bill for any repairs to it. Hamblen County and Morristown pay the shelter for animal control services for both municipalities. That money doesn't cover all their operating expenses and the shelter gets by with help from volunteers and donations.

With the money they've raised, the group could buy a new building, but they still lack what it would take to turn it into an animal shelter.



“The problem is most of the buildings we've looked at all have significant issues roof issues structural issues we can't expand in the future. We don't want something for 5 years, we want something for 20 to 30 years,” said Bratton.

Bratton estimates renovation costs could run anywhere from $500,000 to $1 million.

City leaders have offered a plot of land for a new shelter, but building on that land isn't within the humane society's budget.

Mayor Gary Chesney is sticking by the July 1 deadline for the shelter to move out of their current quarters, but says he's going to do everything he can to help them find a new home.

"The city and the county do not intend to kick them out to the streets, so to speak, that's not going to happen here," he said.

Chesney said he's proud the facility is operating in the black and has overcome a lot of adversity. He says animal care is a top priority and the city is committed to helping the shelter.

If you're interested, you can donate to the group's fundraising efforts here.

