Morristown Police searching for missing teen

Christie Renee McGinnis. (Photo: Courtesy Morristown Police Department)

Morristown police are searching for a 17-year-old girl who was last seen at her grandmother's house.

Police say Christie Renee McGinnis left her grandmother's house on Cleveland Avenue in Morristown by unknown means.

She is a while female, five-feet, one-inch tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds. McGinnis has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen her or knows where she may be is asked to contact Morristown Police through the dispatch center at 423-585-2701.

