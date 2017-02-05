Authorities in Morristown are searching for two men in connection with a grocery store robbery this weekend.

Morristown Police says the crime happened around 5:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon at El Manantial Grocery Store on 522 North Cumberland Street.

According to police, two men entered the business, attacked the owner and robbed the store before driving away in a late-model white minivan. The men also restrained the owner's son.

MPD believe the suspects are two Hispanic men. One of the suspected robbers stands just under 5’0” and weighs between 130 to 140 lbs. The other suspect stands around 6’0” and weighs about 200 lbs.

Police believes the pair may have been in the Morristown area for the past few days.

Anyone who may have seen them or has any information about the crime are urged to contact Morristown Police at 423-585-1833.

