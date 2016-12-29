Morristown Police still looking for missing man and woman

Isaac Watts and Inesha “Katie” Haygood are missing from Morristown, Tennessee. (Photo: Custom)

MORRISTOWN - As 2016 comes to a close, the Morristown Police Department is still looking for a woman whose been missing for more than a year and a man who hasn't been seen in a month.

Inesha “Katie” Haygood, now 25, is a black female. She is 5’6” tall and weighs approximately 120-125 pounds. She has three tattoos: “Jezz-lyn” on the left side of her neck, “Robert Allen” on her left chest and a small heart-shaped tattoo on her ankle. She was last seen on December 28, 2015.

Isaac Watts is a black male, 6’2” tall and weighs approximately 235 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. His family and friends have not had contact with him since November 28, 2016.

Morristown Police say neither of the two are being sought for any criminal actions. They are worried about their safety.

Anyone believing they have information about either individual is encouraged to contact law enforcement, as any piece of information may assist in the overall investigation.

Anyone with information about Inesha Haygood and/or Isaac Watts is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Gary Bean at 423-585-4638, Detective Phil Hurst at 423-585-4675 or the MPD Anonymous Tips Line at 423-585-1833. Information may also be provided to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Anonymous tips can also be left on the City of Morristown’s website www.mymorristown.com. Navigate under Departments to Police to find the link.



