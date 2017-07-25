Mosquitoes in South Knoxville test positive for West Nile virus

Mosquitoes (Photo: Getty Images)

SOUTH KNOXVILLE - Mosquitoes in the Stone Road area of South Knoxville have tested positive for the West Nile virus.

The Knox County Health Dept. said crews will spray for mosquitoes in that area on Thursday, July 27 between 9 p.m. and midnight to reduce the Culex mosquito population and the risk of the West Nile virus spreading to humans.

Signs will be posted in the affected neighborhoods to alert residents, who are asked to stay inside during spraying and keep pets inside or in the backyard.

The following locations will be sprayed:

Stone Road

Wise Hills Road

Echodale Lane

Magazine Road

Stoneoak Lane

Royal Heights Drive

Grandin Drive

Judith Drive

Larry Drive

Beechwood Drive

Liveoak Lane

Sarvis Drive

Maple Loop Road to West Red Bud Road

West Red Bud Road

Follow-up spraying is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 10.

To prevent mosquito bites and reduce mosquito habitats, the Knox County Health Department recommends the following:

• Apply repellants to skin often; these can include lotions, liquids or sprays. The CDC recommends the use of repellants that contain DEET, Picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or para-menthane 3, 8-diol, and IR3535. The duration of protection varies by repellant; read labels on products to determine when reapplications are necessary for optimal protection.

• Wear long, loose and light-colored shirts and pants and wear socks.

• Treat clothing with permethrin or purchase pretreated permethrin clothing.

• Dispose of, regularly empty, or turn over any water holding containers on your property such as tires, cans, flower pots, children’s toys or trash cans.

• To prevent breeding in large water-holding devices, including bird baths or garden pools, use larvicides such as mosquito torpedoes or mosquito dunks. If used properly, larvicides will not harm animals.

