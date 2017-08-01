Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile in E. Knoxville, part of North Knox Co.

Mosquitoes (Photo: Getty Images)

KNOX COUNTY - The West Nile virus has been detected in Culex mosquitoes in the Milligan Street area of East Knoxville and a portion of the Halls community in North Knox County.

It comes exactly a week after mosquitoes in South Knoxville tested positive for the disease.

The Knox County Health Department will spray for mosquitoes in these areas on Thursday, Aug. 3 between 9 p.m. and midnight, weather permitting, to reduce the population and risk of the virus spreading to humans.

Signs will be posted in the affected neighborhoods to alert residents, who are asked to stay inside during spraying and keep pets inside or in the backyard.

The following locations will be sprayed:

Milligan Street Spray Area:

Summit Avenue

Turner Street

Mundy Street

Nichols Avenue

North Harrison Street

Washington Avenue east of Cherry Street

Jefferson Avenue east of Cherry Street

Woodbine Avenue east of Cherry Street

East Fifth Avenue east of Cherry Street

Milligan Street north of East Magnolia Avenue

North Hembree Street north of East Magnolia Avenue

North Elmwood Street

North Castle Street north of Cherry Street

North Mary Street north of Magnolia Avenue

North Beaman Street north of Magnolia Avenue

Manor Drive

Crawford Avenue

Lakeside Street north of East Magnolia Avenue

Hampton Avenue

Kirkwood Street north of East Magnolia Avenue

American Avenue

Knoxville Zoo Drive

Halls Spray Area:

Homestead Drive

Hallbrook Road

Arlie Drive

Zirkle Drive

Marshall Drive

Portion of Old Maynardville Pike

Areas around Halls Middle School and Halls High School





Follow-up spraying is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 17.

The above-mentioned sprayings are in addition to the South Knoxville area treated on July 27 and scheduled for follow-up treatment on Aug. 10.

To prevent mosquito bites and reduce mosquito habitats, officials recommend the following:

• Apply repellants to skin often; these can include lotions, liquids or sprays. The CDC recommends the use of repellants that contain DEET, Picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or para-menthane 3, 8-diol, and IR3535. The duration of protection varies by repellant; read labels on products to determine when reapplications are necessary for optimal protection.www.knoxcounty.org/health

• Wear long, loose and light-colored shirts and pants and wear socks.

• Treat clothing with permethrin or purchase pretreated permethrin clothing.

• Dispose of, regularly empty, or turn over any water holding containers on your property such as tires, cans, flower pots, children’s toys or trash cans.

• To prevent breeding in large water-holding devices, including bird baths or garden pools, use larvicides such as mosquito torpedoes or mosquito dunks. If used properly, larvicides will not harm animals.

