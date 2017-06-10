East Tennessee avoids code orange air quality alert

(Photo: LaFasto, Drew)

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation predicted a code orange air quality alert for Saturday.

Thankfully, the area avoided orange and remained in yellow (moderate).

Members of sensitive groups, like older adults and younger children, need to limit outside activities in an orange quality alert.

Sunday is again expected to be a code yellow. Some sensitive groups could be affected by pollutants in the air.

For more information about the air quality in East Tennessee, you can check the Environmental Protection Agency's website on the air quality index.

