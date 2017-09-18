Mother of hit-and-run crash victim remembers son

KNOXVILLE - Along the Gay Street Bridge, all that remains to mark the spot of a life taken too soon is a bouquet of flowers and chalk drawings on the concrete barriers.

Just before 3 a.m. Sunday, Tom Burch and his fiance Jennifer Ouellette had stopped and parked their motorcycle in the bicycle lane near the South end of the Gay Street Bridge. Tom's mother Mary said he wanted to show Jennifer the view of the city at night.

"He loved life. He loved life more than anything," Mary said. "He took her down Gay Street to let her see what it looked like at night, with all of the lights."

Police said an SUV collided with the couple and the driver fled the scene, leaving Tom dead and Jennifer in critical condition.

"They're high school sweethearts, they had been together for 11 years," Mary said. "He was my angel for 29 years and now God needed him back."

Police arrested Emily L. Williams, 23, and charged her with leaving the scene of an accident knowing that death resulted. A tip led authorities to a car registered to Williams where police found blood on the outside of the SUV.

Knoxville defense attorney T. Scott Jones said convicting a suspect in a hit and run poses challenges.

"When you are charging someone with leaving the scene of the accident, it comes down to should you have been aware that you were in an accident," Jones said. "A lot of the evidence has already left the scene. So it means that it's extraordinarily important to gather as much evidence as rapidly after the accident as possible."

Williams will appear in court on Sept. 27 for her arraignment hearing.

