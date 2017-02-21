Mother of teen who attacked guard speaks out

Tennie French is the mother of Joseph Dillon, the 16-year-old who attacked a Blount County Jail officer Friday during an escape attempt. (Photo: WBIR)

16-year-old Joseph Dillon French was found dead Saturday morning, after attacking a juvenile detention officer during his escape from the Blount County Jail. Now, his mother is sharing her side of the story.

French can be seen on security footage hitting the female officer, who is in her sixties, with the top of a toilet tank. When the porcelain breaks, he falls on her, beating her with his fists. He then rises, and rushes to the unlocked gun safe, where he pulls out a gun, and tries to shoot the officer.

The gun was loaded, but didn’t go off, according to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office. Law enforcement searched for French for hours, before he was found dead on a Maryville greenway of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Joseph’s mother, Tennie French, said her son’s actions are horrible, but out of character. French said her son struggled with depression, and had used drugs, but had never been violent.

"What went on in his mind I don't we'll ever know,” she said. “But he was a good-hearted kid and what you see on tape, what he did to that lady – that wasn't him. He didn't do stuff like that. He wasn't violent."

Mrs. French offered her sympathies to the injured officer. She also said she visited Joseph hours before his escape, and he warned her he would be leaving the facility, which French claims was not locked.

"He told me momma I'm going to walk right out that door I'm going to leave. I said don't do it. He said I'm going to leave."

Mrs. French also has a criminal record, including charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and child abuse.

The Blount County Sheriff declined to comment on any details of the escape, saying the investigation is ongoing. A representative of the office said their main concern is the injured officer’s recovery.

