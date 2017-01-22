Motivation Monday: Retirees try paddle board yoga

KNOXVILLE - Retirees at Tellico Village took a paddle board yoga class.

“My oldest student is about 80 years old," said Brian Howell, the instructor of the class.

The group tried various yoga positions while balancing on paddle boards in a pool.

“It’s a little scary at first because your balance isn’t there right away, but you pick it up pretty quickly and it gives you a really intense workout in your core," said Bill Butera, a first-time participant.

Butera is a former triathlete with bad knees and a steel rod in his wrist.

“Back in the day, it was surfing," Butera said. "Standing on it and doing exercises, that never entered my mind.”

Howell said while the sport looks intimidating, there is no age limit on paddle board yoga.

“I really don’t think there’s anybody too old to paddle board," he said. "It really has to do with what’s in their mind and what they’re willing to try.”

Howell has taught yoga for more than a decade, and his sons recently introduced him to paddle boarding. He tries to make the classes fun for his students.

“I make sure I fall in within the first couple of minutes of practice usually," Howell said. "That gives the students permission that if they fall in, just enjoy, get back on the board and go from there," he said.

Butera said, although he was hesitant at first, he plans to take more classes like this in the future.

"I hope they come back to Tellico Village," he said. “I kind of thought I was crazy coming in here this morning and trying it but I’d say, 'hey, it’s pretty cool. Try it. It’s fun, it’s different and it’s good for you.'"

