Motorcyclist dies after crashing on the Dragon

BLOUNT COUNTY - A man is dead after his motorcycle went off the road on the curvy stretch of U.S. Route 129 known as the Dragon.
Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers found 48-year-old Abdoulaye Kinder of New Jersey dead, saying the motorcycle went off the left side of the road and crashed down a steep embankment on mile marker 8 of northbound U.S. 129.
Kinder was wearing a helmet and driving 30 mph at the time of the crash, according to THP. Drugs and alcohol were not involved.
