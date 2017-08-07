WBIR
Motorcyclist dies after crashing on the Dragon

WBIR 2:00 PM. EDT August 07, 2017

BLOUNT COUNTY - A man is dead after his motorcycle went off the road on the curvy stretch of U.S. Route 129 known as the Dragon.

Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers found 48-year-old Abdoulaye Kinder of New Jersey dead, saying the motorcycle went off the left side of the road and crashed down a steep embankment on mile marker 8 of northbound U.S. 129.

Kinder was wearing a helmet and driving 30 mph at the time of the crash, according to THP. Drugs and alcohol were not involved. 

