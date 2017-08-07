Motorcyclist dies after crashing on the Dragon

The stretch of Highway 129 is known as the Tail of the Dragon because of its many twists and turns. It is very popular with motorcyclists. (Photo: WBIR)

BLOUNT COUNTY - A man is dead after his motorcycle went off the road on the curvy stretch of U.S. Route 129 known as the Dragon.

Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers found 48-year-old Abdoulaye Kinder of New Jersey dead, saying the motorcycle went off the left side of the road and crashed down a steep embankment on mile marker 8 of northbound U.S. 129.

Kinder was wearing a helmet and driving 30 mph at the time of the crash, according to THP. Drugs and alcohol were not involved.

