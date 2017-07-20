Motorcyclist killed in multi-vehicle wreck on Asheville Highway

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

SEVIER COUNTY - A Sevierville man was thrown from his motorcycle and died in a multi-vehicle crash on Asheville Highway in Sevier County late Wednesday night.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says 34-year-old Robert Galyon died in the wreck near the intersection with King Drive around 11:45 p.m.

THP said 27-year-old Justin Burdette, of Knoxville, was driving toward Jefferson County on Asheville Highway when his vehicle hit mirrors with another car.

Burdette's vehicle then hit Galyon's motorcycle from behind, THP said. Officials said Burdette then left the scene.

The motorcycle went off the road, and Galyon was thrown from the bike.

A fourth vehicle was hit by debris from the wreck, and a fifth vehicle ran over Galyon's body, according to a THP incident report.

Officials said charges against Burdette are pending.

None of the other drivers were injured.

