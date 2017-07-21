Mountain Dew's roots in Tenn. moonshine

Jul. 21, 2017: Mountain dew has multiple meanings in Knoxville. There's good ol' moonshine, a short-lived 1928 soda, and a 1940s beverage brand that evolved into one of the world's best-selling soft drinks.

WBIR 3:54 PM. EDT July 21, 2017

