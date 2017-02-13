'Mountain Tough' team tackling wildfire victims' long-term needs

A newly formed organization aims to be Sevier County's official agency for wildfire victims' long-term recovery. (Photo: WBIR)

SEVIERVILLE - A newly formed organization aims to be Sevier County's official agency for wildfire victims' long-term recovery.

It's called the Mountain Tough Recovery Team and is in the process of applying for 501(c)(3) non-profit status.

Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters talked about the team at a meeting Monday morning at the Sevierville Civic Center. There, dozens of volunteers from area churches - all involved in some way with the wildfire recovery efforts - gathered to share ideas, support and network, for the sake of long-term wildfire recovery.

"We think we're on track to have a sustainable recovery," Waters told the group.

The Mountain Tough Recovery Team will be headed by Ellen Wilhoit, Leadership Sevier executive director and former LeConte Medical Center president. No elected official will serve on the team, Waters said.

Plans are to staff the team with somewhere between seven and 11 members, four to six of whom will serve as case workers to connect wildfire victims with the ongoing services they need.

"If they need to rebuild their house and they didn't have insurance or they didn't have enough insurance, or they're rebuilding their house and they don't have appliances. Whatever they need, this team is going to begin working to fulfill those needs," Waters explained.

Topping the list of wildfire victims' current needs, Waters and church volunteers said, is housing.

Some 90 families displaced by the wildfires are still living in motels, Waters said.

Jenny Price attended Monday's meeting. She's a member of Wears Valley First Baptist Church, which has a donation center and is working with several displaced families looking for a permanent place to live.

"Housing is for sure the overwhelming need, and I know they're working on that, but it's hard," Price said. "'How do we help people right now?' is the big concern, and it was good to hear that other people have the same concern and there are organizations working on it and we can get connected with them."

She hopes the new Mountain Tough Recovery Team will be a resource to which local churches can direct wildfire victims, as the community shifts from short-term recovery to long-term healing.

The team will take the names and contact information of everybody who has signed up for aid through the Dollywood Foundation's My People Fund, the Gatlinburg Relief Fund, FEMA and other resources, and case workers will reach out to those families, Waters said.

This local non-profit model comes at the recommendation of FEMA, Waters said.

Any money donated to the Mountain Tough Recovery Team will go entirely to wildfire victims, Waters said. Staff salaries will be funded through government revenue streams and through specially solicited donations - from corporate donors, for example.

A non-denominational faith-based organization called LIVE-IT organized Monday morning's event. They collected attendees' information, to help create a network of churches providing services to wildfire victims.

People can learn more about the Mountain Tough Recovery Team and seek assistance HERE .

Wears Valley First Baptist's donation center is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

