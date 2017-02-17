Mourning together: Knox County families remember loved ones at Concord Park

Knox County teens Taylor Corum and Kaleb Henton were friends and died months apart in car accidents in 2016.

For Carie Fenton and her family - Concord Park is home to a lot of memories.



"Kaleb played little league for Farragut, two seasons a year since he was 5 years old, so we spent a lot of time across the street,” Fenton said.



Her son Kaleb grew up playing there, and now he'll forever be remembered on a bench with a view of one of his favorite places.



In June 2016, Kaleb died in a car crash on Lovell Road. Right next to Kaleb's memorial will be one for Taylor Corum, who died in a car accident in April 2016. Carie Fenton remembers her son as a friend of Taylor.



"He went to her memorial and seven weeks later he passes away in a car accident,” Fenton explained.



Taylor's father David Corum told 10News she grew up playing, swimming and fishing in Concord Park.

"As she grew older she loved to watch the sunrise over that lake and sailboats," Corum said.

The plot for her bench now faces that sunrise.

When Carie Fenton called Knox County's Parks and Recreation Department about getting a bench her son, she had no idea there were only two spaces.



"It was fate, that's how I see it," Fenton said.



Those two spaces will memorialize two teens whose lives were taken too soon. Seeing the bench for the first time today - Kaleb's sister hopes it'll be a place to remember the best things about her brother.



"It's really a place that everyone can talk about him and get together again,” Laurin Fenton said.



And from now on, there's a place to watch every sunrise, sunset, and know that the memory of their loved ones won't be fading.



"He mattered and he's loved. That's why," Carie Fenton said of her son.

Doug Bataille with Knox County’s Parks and Recreation Department said they are honored to help families preserve memories of their children through the parks honors program.

Families can also buy a plaque for a bench through a third party. The county installs and maintains the bench.

If you would like to participate in the program--you can find more information here.

