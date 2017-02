Movie Guy Will Meyer reveals his 2017 Oscar picks

KNOXVILLE - Movie Guy Will Meyer shares some of his picks for the 2017 Academy Awards. The Oscars are Sunday, Feb. 26.

Best Director Nominees

Denis Villeneuve/Arriva;

Mel Gibson/Hacksaw Ridge

Damien Chazelle/La La Land

Kenneth Lonergan/Manchester by the Sea

Barry Jenkins/Moonlight

Will's Pick: Damien Chazelle



Writing (Adapted Screenplay)



Eric Heisserer/Arrival

August Wilson/Fences

Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi/Hidden Figures

Luke Davies/Lion

Jenkins & McCraney/Moonlight

Will's Pick: Moonlight - Screenplay by Barry Jenkins; Story by Tarell Alvin McCraney

Writing (Original Screenplay)



Taylor Sheridan/Hell or High Water

Damien Chazelle/La La Land

Lanthimos, Filippou/Lobster

Mike Mills/20th Century Women

Will's Pick: Manchester by the Sea - Written by Kenneth Lonergan\

Best Actor



Casey Affleck/ Manchester by the Sea

Andrew Garfield/Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling/La La Land

Viggo Mortensen/Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington/Fences



Will's Pick: Casey Affleck

Best Actress



Isabelle Huppert/Elle

Ruth Negga/Loving

Natalie Portman/Jackie

Emma Stone/La La Land

Meryl Streep/Florence Foster Jenkins

Will's pick: Emma Stone

