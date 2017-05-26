KNOXVILLE, TENN. - Summer is almost here and that means Hollywood will be filling the theaters with movies they hope will be blockbusters. We asked Movie Guys and WBIR contributors Will Meyer and Josh West to share their thoughts on some of the movies coming out.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell no Tales:



This movie has some new characters and returning favorites (hello, Johnny Depp).

"The fifth Pirates of the Caribbean. Johnny Depp is back, Geoffrey Rush is back but now they're being chased by Javier Bardem trying to kill all pirates," said West. "More Pirates, I don't know, we'll see. The last Pirates was pretty forgettable."

This one is special just because people thought the franchise was over," said Meyer. "This ended back in 2011 and they thought it would be over but now, Johnny Depp has come back for another one and they say it's the final installment so hopefully it goes out with a bang. They also have Javier Bardem in this one, he's an Oscar winner, a great actor, hopefully it can be a critical and commercial success."

Pirates of the Caribbean is out now.

Wonder Woman:

DC comics is hoping this tale of the Amazon Princess will be a hit. Both West and Meyer say they're hearing good things about the movie.

"DC Universe needs a hit and Wonder Woman could be it but it's a wait and see," said West. "The early buzz on it being a good as it is re-assuring."

Wonder Woman opens June 2, 2017.

Spider Man Homecoming:

Both West and Meyer say it will be interesting to see how this latest re-telling of the Stan Lee super hero will do.

"This is the Spider Man from last year's Captain America: Civil War which was pretty well received and he was pretty well received," said West, "We've done away with the Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone Spider Man and we're rebooting again so it will be interesting to see how people respond."

"Even though this is the third time in my life I've seen this franchise rebooted, I think people are excited and you've got a lot of the other avengers it it too," agreed Meyer. "These Marvel movies really don't seem to disappoint so I'm sure it's going to be a really good movie, too."

Spider Man Homecoming opens July 7, 2017.

War for the Planet of the Apes:



Both movie guys have high hopes for this latest installment for the Planet of the Apes Series. Meyer says there's an early Oscar buzz for one of the actors.

"These movies have such a cult following. These are movies that are not only great from the technical standpoint, there's great action and great drama. They're really moving. There's actually people calling for an Oscar for Andy Serkis. I think this will be a big hit, a critical and commercial success."

War for the Planet of the Apes opens July 14, 2017.

Dunkirk:

Both Movie Guys say this World War II movie is the one they're looking forward to the most. Mostly because of director Christopher Nolan's past movies and the stellar cast.

"He made Inception and The Dark Knight," said West. "His movies are always interesting, always beautifully made. He's a visual filmmaker, he's a great storyteller so it will be good to see that, I think."

Dunkirk opens July 21, 2017. opens July 21, 2017.

Other movies to watch:



Despicable Me 3 (opens June 30, 2017)-



"People are really going to flock to see this," said Meyer. "I like that they're bringing in Trey Parker from South Park. I think that will add some flavor to it."

"The Minions movie, the other two were popular. I"m sure it will make a whole lot of money," said West.

Josh's Pick for Summer Sleeper:



The Beguiled, starring Nicole Kidman and Elle Fanning. Directed by Sofia Coppola, the movie opens June 30, 2017.



Will's Pick for Summer Sleeper:

Atomic Blonde, starring Charlize Theron, it opens July 28, 2017.



