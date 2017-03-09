MPC votes to approve site for Knox Co. behavorial health center

A sketch of the planned Behavioral Health Urgent Care Center. (Photo: WBIR)

The Metropolitan Planning Commission voted to approve the site plan Thursday for Knox County's Behavioral Health Urgent Care Center.

The facility, long known as as the "safety center," would provide treatment for non-violent offenders in Knox County dealing with substance abuse or mental health issues.

Commissioners made one key change to the site plan, at a former church at 3343 Dewine Rd., moving the entrance to the center from Dewine Rd. to Ball Camp Rd. That moves it further away from some homes in the area.

Neighbors have expressed concern in the past about the center being located in residential areas.

Helen Ross McNabb would operate the facility. Representatives at the MPC meeting said they have worked hard to communicate with the community around the behavioral health center in order to make neighbors feel safe. Helen Ross McNabb will partner with the Knox County Sheriff's Office to operate the facility. They plan to have a deputy on site at all times.

