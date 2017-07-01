Multiple buildings damaged in Athens fire

ATHENS, TN - McMinn County dispatch says multiple buildings caught fire in Athens, Tennessee early Saturday morning.
It happened near the McMinn County Courthouse in downtown Athens.
Dispatch confirms multiple structures caught fire. Several fire crews responded to calls of the flames.
At this time no injuries have been reported. We will continue to update you on this story as we learn more.
