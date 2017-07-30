Multiple cars keyed in a Maryville neighborhood

This scratch wraps around Stephanie Haley's car.

A Maryville couple is looking for answers after a recent streak of vandalism hit their neighborhood.

Steven and Stephanie Haley said their cars were keyed three times in the last few months. They live in the Highland Acres neighborhood. Both of their cars were sitting along road-- only feet from their house when it happened. Stephanie’s car has a scratch wrapping around her car and Steven’s truck has mark across his door.

The Haleys said many of their neighbors have had the same problem.

“There’s at least a dozen cars that have been keyed throughout the neighborhood and I don’t know how many, but there’s been several tires that have been slashed or popped,” Steven Haley said.

Just down the road, the Haleys' neighbors had their tires slashed about six months ago.

But, just days ago, the Haleys caught the culprit on their surveillance camera as he keyed their car for a third time as it sat in their driveway.

"The guy was walking up and down the road and keyed the side of the car, as far as he could reach without stepping in the driveway," Steven said.

“It’s really just terrorizing us just to sleep throughout the night so I put up cameras. Basically anytime throughout the night I have my TV up and any point in time I wake up I can literally just look at cameras for the peace of mind,” he said.

His smartphone allows him to view the outside of his home at anytime, anywhere.

"We were really expecting to see a teenager," Stephanie Haley said.

“We work really hard for what we have, so, to see a grown man who should know the same thing, to work hard for what he has, to come and just do damage like that is really upsetting,” she added.

With three kids at home, the couple doesn’t have the money to repair the scratches. Steven’s car alone would cost $1,100.

“It’s keyed that deep. The entire side of the truck has to be repainted and my wife car is completely all the way around the entire vehicle. Her entire car is going to have to be repainted and there is really no telling what that could cost,” he said.

The Haleys are working with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office to figure out who did this.

“Hopefully we’ll find this guy and get him off the streets,” Steven said.

© 2017 WBIR.COM