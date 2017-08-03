MCMINN COUNTY, TN (WRCB) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident that happened around 9:00 a.m. Thursday on Highway 305 at County Road 218 in McMinn County.

A Tennessee Highway Patrol officials says the accident involved two tractor trailers. The first semi lost its trailer which struck the semi behind it, killing the driver.

The first driver continued on his way and was stopped in Meigs County.

A THP spokesperson says charges are pending in this case.

