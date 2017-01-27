WBIR
Museum of Appalachia shares their Hummingbird Cake recipe

WBIR 5:50 PM. EST January 27, 2017

Hummingbird Cake
 
 
Cake:
3 Cups all-purpose flour
2 cups sugar
1 tsp ground cinnamon
1 tsp baking soda
½ tsp salt
3 eggs, slightly beaten
¾ cup vegetable oil
1 ½ tsp vanilla extract
One 8 oz can crushed pineapple
2 cups mashed ripe bananas
1 cup finely chopped pecans

Pecan Cream Cheese Frosting:
 
16 oz cream cheese, softened
1 stick softened butter
2 boxes powdered sugar (about 7 cups)
1 tsp vanilla extract
Dash salt
1 cup finely chopped pecans
 
Directions:
 
Heat oven to 350*.  Grease two 9” cake pans.  In a large bowl combine the flour, sugar, baking soda, salt, and cinnamon using a whisk or fork.  With a large spoon mix in the beaten eggs, oil, vanilla, pineapple, bananas, and pecans.  Mix well, stirring gently just enough to blend everything.  

Your batter will be thick and a little lumpy.  Pour batter evenly into cake pans and bake for about 20-25 minutes, until layers are golden brown and pull away from the edges of the pans.  Allow cake to cool thoroughly or the icing will melt!

For your icing:  First add cream cheese and beat until very smooth.  Add butter and cream until well blended. Slowly add powdered sugar (too fast and powdered sugar will be everywhere!)  Include vanilla and salt. Slowly mix in pecans.  If icing is too thick a teaspoon of milk or cream can be added.  

Refrigerate for 30 minutes to allow icing to set.  
 
The Museum of Appalachia is located at 2819 Andersonville Hwy. in Clinton, Tennessee.
Their Restaurant serves hot meals daily from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and  sandwiches, drinks & deserts until 3 p.m.

For more information visit www.museumofappalachia.org
 
 

