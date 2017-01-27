Museum of Appalachia shares their Hummingbird Cake recipe

The Museum of Appalachia is located at 2819 Andersonville Hwy. in Clinton, Tennessee. The restaurant at The Museum of Appalachia is open from 11am to 2pm daily. For more information visit www.museumofappalachia.org

Hummingbird Cake

Cake:

3 Cups all-purpose flour

2 cups sugar

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp baking soda

½ tsp salt

3 eggs, slightly beaten

¾ cup vegetable oil

1 ½ tsp vanilla extract

One 8 oz can crushed pineapple

2 cups mashed ripe bananas

1 cup finely chopped pecans



Pecan Cream Cheese Frosting:



16 oz cream cheese, softened

1 stick softened butter

2 boxes powdered sugar (about 7 cups)

1 tsp vanilla extract

Dash salt

1 cup finely chopped pecans

Directions:



Heat oven to 350*. Grease two 9” cake pans. In a large bowl combine the flour, sugar, baking soda, salt, and cinnamon using a whisk or fork. With a large spoon mix in the beaten eggs, oil, vanilla, pineapple, bananas, and pecans. Mix well, stirring gently just enough to blend everything.



Your batter will be thick and a little lumpy. Pour batter evenly into cake pans and bake for about 20-25 minutes, until layers are golden brown and pull away from the edges of the pans. Allow cake to cool thoroughly or the icing will melt!



For your icing: First add cream cheese and beat until very smooth. Add butter and cream until well blended. Slowly add powdered sugar (too fast and powdered sugar will be everywhere!) Include vanilla and salt. Slowly mix in pecans. If icing is too thick a teaspoon of milk or cream can be added.



Refrigerate for 30 minutes to allow icing to set.



The Museum of Appalachia is located at 2819 Andersonville Hwy. in Clinton, Tennessee.

Their Restaurant serves hot meals daily from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and sandwiches, drinks & deserts until 3 p.m.



For more information visit www.museumofappalachia.org

(© 2017 WBIR)