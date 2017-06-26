Musician's Mural in Old City is getting restored

KNOXVILLE - A Sevier County painter is restoring the Musician's Mural in Knoxville's Old City.

Artist Walt Fieldsa originally painted the mural in the year 2000 on the wall opposite of Barley's Taproom and Pizzeria.

The mural shows East Tennessee's musical history, featuring more than 50 musicians.

Fieldsa expects to be finished by the end of July.

