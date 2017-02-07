Muslim Community of Knoxville hosts open house to discuss Islam

The Muslim Community of Knoxville opened their doors to have an honest discussion and answer questions about Islam.

More than 100 people of different ages, races and religions packed into the Muslim Community of Knoxville on Tuesday night for a moment of understanding.

The floor inside the mosque located at 100 13th Street in Knoxville opened up for questions after a lesson on the basics of Islam.

"We don't expect everyone to believe in everything we believe in or teach, but just to understand us,” said mosque spokesperson Maha Ayesha. “I think we get along much better when we know and understand each other.”

Topics ranged from Sharia Law, to feminism, to terrorism. For many in attendance, it was their first time inside a mosque.

"It's more important now than ever that people educate themselves about other cultures if they don't already know,” said Pellissippi State Community College student Nate Stewart.

On Tuesday, attorneys before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit panel argued the legality of President Donald Trump's travel ban on people from seven Middle Eastern countries.

Attorneys seeking to stop the ban said it discriminates against Muslims.

Ayesha said families in East Tennessee have stopped plans to travel back to their home countries.

"They have rightly made the decision not to travel outside the country for fear they won't be allowed back,” Ayesha said.

For the people in attendance Tuesday night, the meeting served as a reminder of what it means to be an American, and of the importance of understanding your neighbor.

"This is our home,” Ayesha said. “It can be upsetting to feel like it's not our home or not considered part of the fabric of America.”

The organization will meet again in March to educate people.

The group’s biggest fear is the travel ban will expand to keep more people out of the U.S.

