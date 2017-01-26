Naked Foods: Low Carb Zucchini Pizza Crust

(Photo: Franklin, Rebecca)

Ingredients:

5 Eggs

1 1/3 Cup Almond Flour

2 Cup Grated/Shredded Zucchini

1 tsp Garlic Powder

2 tso Himalayan Pink Salt

1/4 Fresh Chopped Basil

Tbsp dried Oregano

2 tsp Black Pepper

*You can add a little cheese to enhance flavor! Our Favorite is crumbled Goat cheese...

Directions:

Heat oven to 400 and place pizza Stone in oven.

In food Processor, grate 3-4 Zucchini, lay out shredded Zucchini on paper towels for 10-15 minutes, try to remove as much water as possible.

In Mixing bowl beat Eggs, then add Almond Flour, Drained Zucchini, and Herbs and Spices, Mix well.

Take out Hot Pizza Stone, season well with Olive Oil and spread pizza Dough out to 1/4 of inch thickness. Place in 400 degree oven until edges are crisp and browned.

Top with your favorite toppings and boil in oven till topping are melted or cooked to your desire.

