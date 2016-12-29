Naked Foods: Mini Crustless Quiches

(Photo: Franklin, Rebecca)

Ingredients:

1 Dozen Eggs

2.5 Cups Egg Whites

1 Cup Cottage Cheese

2 Roasted Zucchini Squash Chopped

6 Pieces of Turkey Bacon Chopped

1/2 Cup Chopped Basil

Pinch of Himalayan Sea Salt

Pinch of Black Pepper

Pinch of Garlic Powder

Directions:

Mix all ingredients in Mixer till eggs are beaten.

Place in Muffin pans. Bake at 350 for 20-25 minutes or until eggs are cooked through. Yields 12 Mini Quiches.



Presented by: Naked Foods

Date: 12/29/16