Naked Foods: Mini Crustless Quiches

Mini Crustless Quiches

WBIR 9:33 AM. EST December 29, 2016

Ingredients:

1 Dozen Eggs

2.5 Cups Egg Whites

1 Cup Cottage Cheese

2 Roasted Zucchini Squash Chopped

6 Pieces of Turkey Bacon Chopped

1/2 Cup Chopped Basil

Pinch of Himalayan Sea Salt

Pinch of Black Pepper

Pinch of Garlic Powder

Directions:

Mix all ingredients in Mixer till eggs are beaten. 
Place in Muffin pans. Bake at 350 for 20-25 minutes or until eggs are cooked through.  Yields 12 Mini Quiches.
 

Presented by: Naked Foods

Date: 12/29/16


