Naked Foods: Mini Crustless Quiches

Ingredients:
1 Dozen Eggs
2.5 Cups Egg Whites
1 Cup Cottage Cheese
2 Roasted Zucchini Squash Chopped
6 Pieces of Turkey Bacon Chopped
1/2 Cup Chopped Basil
Pinch of Himalayan Sea Salt
Pinch of Black Pepper
Pinch of Garlic Powder
Directions:
Mix all ingredients in Mixer till eggs are beaten.
Place in Muffin pans. Bake at 350 for 20-25 minutes or until eggs are cooked through. Yields 12 Mini Quiches.
Presented by: Naked Foods
Date: 12/29/16
