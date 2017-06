(Photo: Franklin, Rebecca)

Ingredients:

2 Cups Sliced Strawberries

1 Diced Diced Avocado

1/2 Cup Chopped Basil

1/4 Cup finely Chopped Jalapeno

1 Cup Cucumber

Juice from 1 Orange

2 tsp Salt

Directions:

Mix all ingredients together. Serve over Broiled Salmon… or your favorite Protein!

Presented by: Naked Foods

Date: 6/30/17

